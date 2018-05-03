Microsoft preps next Windows update, as latest build breaks Chrome browser — Nigeria Today

Microsoft preps next Windows update, as latest build breaks Chrome browser
The Windows 10 April update which Microsoft released just a few days ago is rolling out to systems all over the world, but some users may want to hold off as it may be causing issues for Chrome users.
The post Microsoft preps next Windows update, as latest build breaks Chrome browser appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!