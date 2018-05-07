Microsoft wants Cortana and Alexa to be friends. Is that cool or just awkward? — Nigeria Today

Microsoft wants Cortana and Alexa to be friends. Is that cool or just awkward?

To fight Google Assistant, Microsoft showed how Cortana will work with Alexa to be even more useful. However, on a smartphone, it may still be easier for users to default back to Siri, Bixby, or Google Assistant.

The post Microsoft wants Cortana and Alexa to be friends. Is that cool or just awkward? appeared first on Digital Trends.

