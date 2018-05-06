Middle Belt group speaks on arrest of killer herdsmen in Benue — Nigeria Today

Middle Belt group speaks on arrest of killer herdsmen in Benue
The Middle Belt Rights Congress, MBRC, has reacted to the arrest of suspected notorious killer herdsmen, Idi Gemun, Aliyu Teshaku and others by the Nigerian troops in Guma Local Government Area of Benue. DAILY POST reports that Idi Gemun was recently captured by troops of the 72 battalion at the scene of the recurring deadly […]
Middle Belt group speaks on arrest of killer herdsmen in Benue
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!