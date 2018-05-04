Midwives 'lead the way with quality care', as world marks International Day - UN News — Nigeria Today

Midwives ‘lead the way with quality care’, as world marks International Day – UN News
UN News
Midwives 'lead the way with quality care', as world marks International Day
Midwives are vital to driving sustainable development and key to helping mothers, and expectant-mothers, make informed, healthy choices, said the United Nations health agency's chief nurse on Friday. WHO's Chief Nursing Officer, Elizabeth Iro, said …
Saving lives with quality care
Association wants employment of professionals
Room for improvement in midwives' quality of care
