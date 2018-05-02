Militants attack Libyan election commission, 3 wounded - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today

Militants attack Libyan election commission, 3 wounded – Yahoo News
Militants attack Libyan election commission, 3 wounded
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A Libyan health official says a suicide bomber and other militants have attacked the election commission's headquarters in the capital, Tripoli, wounding at least three people. Health Ministry spokeswoman Wedad Abu Niran told …
