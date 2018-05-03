Military may ‘Strike’ Remarks by Senators — Nigeria Today

Military may ‘Strike’ Remarks by Senators
By Rasheed Akinkuolie Senator Ben Bruce in his recent intervention on the floor of the senate, said the military may ‘ strike’ if the current state of insecurity in the country is not arrested. The Deputy Senate President had on two previous ocassions made similar remarks The military high command had quickly denied any plan near or remote of scuttling Nigeria’s democracy, while the rumours have been described as denigrating and debasing the integrity of the armed forces. The statements of the distinguished senators may seem alarmist, but not unreasonable in the present circumstances of the country.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!