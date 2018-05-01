 Million Dollar Accusations Fly Against Brazil's Jailed Ex-President Lula - Forbes — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Million Dollar Accusations Fly Against Brazil’s Jailed Ex-President Lula – Forbes

Posted on May 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Forbes

Million Dollar Accusations Fly Against Brazil's Jailed Ex-President Lula
Forbes
Brazil's ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cannot cut a break. Jailed for nearly a month, the former leader got whacked with new charges of bribery by the country's attorney general, Raquel Dodge, on Monday. For a man who was supposedly sent to
Brazil Files New Graft Charges Against Former President LulaCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.