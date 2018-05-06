Minister Charges Telecoms On Inclusive Network Coverage - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Minister Charges Telecoms On Inclusive Network Coverage – Concise News
Minister Charges Telecoms On Inclusive Network Coverage
Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu has called on telecom companies in the country to ensure there is an inclusive network coverage. Shittu noted this on Saturday at the launch of Airtel 4G LTE network in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja …
