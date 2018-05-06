 Minister Charges Telecoms On Inclusive Network Coverage - Concise News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Minister Charges Telecoms On Inclusive Network Coverage – Concise News

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Concise News

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Minister Charges Telecoms On Inclusive Network Coverage
Concise News
Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu has called on telecom companies in the country to ensure there is an inclusive network coverage. Shittu noted this on Saturday at the launch of Airtel 4G LTE network in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja
Airtel unveils 4G LTE network in AbujaFinancial Watch Newspaper (press release) (blog)
Airtel Launches 4G LTE in AbujaNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.