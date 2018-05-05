 Minister decries `poor conduct’ of APC ward congresses in Enugu — Nigeria Today
Minister decries `poor conduct’ of APC ward congresses in Enugu

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama has decried the `poor conduct’ of the ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State. Addressing his loyalists in Enugu on Saturday, Onyeama said that he was sidelined alongside his loyalists in the ward congresses across the state. Onyema attributed the conduct of the parallel congresses to a flawed process that excluded a significant part of the party faithful in the state.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

