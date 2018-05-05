Miracle honoured in his village, Umuoba Uratta (Details) — Nigeria Today

Miracle honoured in his village, Umuoba Uratta (Details)

BBNaija 2018 winner, Miracle has been honoured in his village, Umuoba Uratta area of Imo State.

The former housemate was hosted as though he were a long lost prince and celebrated by both young and old of the entire village.

So much funds was pumped into preparation of his arrival as he was welcomed with a series of buses filled with bands, youths with crested vests captioned: “Imos Son” and placards of all sorts baring his name and photo as the education ambassador.

Money was also pumped into enabling Miracle and his entourage parade round the town amidst onlookers who waved and showed love to him from a distance.

Miracle was entertained by the renowned chiefs of the land who said words of prayers and encouragement to their Imo Son.

After the cake was cut, Miracle said he appreciated their efforts to pull the great stunt for the one day event.

This is coming after he received a scholarship for his CPL training and a plot of land in Imo State from the Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

See photos and videos as Miracle brought Umuoba Uratta to a stand still.

