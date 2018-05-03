Miral Pharm Calls for Ravimal Essay Series II, Partners PSN, YPG — Nigeria Today

Miral Pharm Calls for Ravimal Essay Series II, Partners PSN, YPG

Martins Ifijeh

Miral Pharm Ltd, an indigenous pharmaceutical company has affirmed its commitment to malaria eradication in Nigeria with the call for Ravimal Essay Series 2, an initiative aimed at ending malaria for good.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the call for entry of the essay competition in Lagos, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) President, Ahmed Ibrahim Yakasai, said the essay was open to all Pharmacy students in Nigerian universities and all young practicing pharmacists.

According to him the prizes to be won include N500, 000 for the first prize, N300, 000 for the second prize and N200, 000 for the third prize winner.

Also, Dean of any Pharmacy School with the highest number of participants and Dean of the Pharmacy school that produced the winner will have the privilege of going home with N500, 000 each. Consolation prizes will also be won.

He expressed delight at the tripartite partnership with Miral Pharm Ltd, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and the Young Pharmacists Group at mobilising young pharmacists and pharmacy students to write on the topic ‘Ready to Beat Malaria: Challenges and Opportunities’.

He said to enter the competition; participants are required to register and submit essays at www.miralpharm.com/ essay, adding that the registration and submission is expected to end on Monday, June 25, 2018.

Speaking on the need for total eradication of malaria from the continent, Yakasai decried the fact that the $37 million given by global funds for the provision of mosquito nets was not to be invested in the country as these nets were imported from outside the country. This, he said, is a challenge to manufacturers.

He called for government and manufacturers to seriously engage in research and development as a measure to eradication malaria scourge.

In his opening address, the Managing Director, Miral Pharm Ltd , Pharm. Onyeka Onyeibor stated that he is hopeful that the essays will uncover actionable research interests and as such, Miral Pharm is favourably disposed to supporting such research efforts.

He noted that through the ‘Ravimal Essay Competition Project’, Miral Pharm Ltd intends to encourage thinking and improve expressions amongst young people as well as contribute knowledge to the nation’s research base.

‘’At Miral Pharm, we value people, excellence, courage and goodness thus; we are committed to encouraging people to be the best they can be. We take pride in investing in the lives of the next generation by empowering them with what they need to take on this stride,” Onyeka stated.

He noted that according to the World Health Organisation estimated report about 3.4 billion people live in areas with high risk for the transmission of malaria. Also reports have it that Nigeria accounts for the highest proportions of malaria cases and deaths all over the world. This is far from the expectation of the World Health Organisation in the eradication of malaria. In the process of elimination of malaria, pre-elimination stage is expected to observe less than 1 case per 1000 persons. Achieving this great feat in the eradication of malaria involves a conscious effort that requires research and collaborations.

However, Onyeka stated that Miral Pharm presented a set of Miral First Aid Kit each to Oshodi Senior High School and Oshodi Junior High School, a Laptop to the overall Prize Winner of Ravimal Ends Malaria for Good essay competition to Oluwakemi Abiodun of Oshodi Senior High School and First Prize Winner Ravimal Ends Malaria for Good, Sanni Khadijat of Oshodi Junior High School as part of the its activities to commemorate the 2018 World Malaria Day.

MIRAL Pharm commenced a call for essays in 2017 from the students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka with the topic ‘End Malaria for Good’, in a bid to promote the WHO initiative.

The winners went home with various prizes including a facility trip to India, laptops and scholarships.

Miral Pharm Limited is a healthcare company created to provide a trans-national platform for low cost and efficient redistribution and marketing of pharmaceutical products, hospital consumables and lifestyle goods. Through a network of customers in the various countries where it operates, Miral sets out to be the preferred channel for delivering healthcare products to quality conscious and price sensitive people living in Africa, particularly West Africa.

The post Miral Pharm Calls for Ravimal Essay Series II, Partners PSN, YPG appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

