MLB notebook: Ohtani returns to lineup - Gwinnett Prep Sports — Nigeria Today

MLB notebook: Ohtani returns to lineup – Gwinnett Prep Sports
|
Gwinnett Prep Sports
|
MLB notebook: Ohtani returns to lineup
Gwinnett Prep Sports
The Los Angeles Angels will have Shohei Ohtani back in the lineup at designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night after the Japanese two-way phenom missed two games because of a sprained left ankle. Ohtani was originally slated to …
Shohei Ohtani returns to Angels' lineup after ankle sprain
Series Preview: Orioles (8-20) @ Angels (16-12)
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!