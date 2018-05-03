 Mompha Gifts His Son A House In Dubai For His 6th Birthday — Nigeria Today
Mompha Gifts His Son A House In Dubai For His 6th Birthday

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Flamboyant Dubai-based Nigerian man, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha has bought his son, Muhammed a house in Dubai for his 6th birthday. “Owning your own home is one of the best feelings ever. It cant be described in words, it cant be quantitied in money. Home ownership is a feeling that makes life’s daily grind worth […]

