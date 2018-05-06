Monarchs charge lawmakers on democracy dividends — Nigeria Today

Monarchs charge lawmakers on democracy dividends

Traditional rulers in the four local government areas of Akoko in Ondo State have enjoined politicians in the area to contribute meaningfully to the development of the area. They urged all legislators from the area at national and state levels to work hard to make the lives of the people better. The monarchs called on the lawmaker representing Akoko North East/West Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Stephen Olemija, to bring more dividends of democracy to the constituents.

Among the monarchs in attendance were the Olukare of Ikare and Chairman of Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Akadiri Momoh, Olubaka of Oka,Yusuf Adeleye, Zaki of Arigidi -Oba Yisa Olanipekun, Olusupare of Supare, Oba Kalasi Adedeji and others. They acknowledged various challenges facing the people of Akoko, especially infrastructure and impassable roads,urging influential indigenes to assist.

Olemija, while speaking with reporters at the forum, appreciated the traditional rulers,describing them as custodian of values in the land. The lawmaker, who is the former Chairman, Akoko Northeast, said he had been identifying with the people as their representative, stressing that if he becomes a Senator, he would not sit tight in Abuja. He said he had sponsored three bills in the lower chamber to better the lot of his people.

