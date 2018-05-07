 Monday Verdict: Big names failing Mourinho; sloppy Spurs in shutdown mode - Teamtalk.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Monday Verdict: Big names failing Mourinho; sloppy Spurs in shutdown mode – Teamtalk.com

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Teamtalk.com

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Monday Verdict: Big names failing Mourinho; sloppy Spurs in shutdown mode
Teamtalk.com
This week's Monday Verdict looks at why Jose Mourinho had every right to be angry after a less-than switched on Manchester United performance, as well as Spurs' shortcomings and the brilliant job Roy Hodgson has done at Crystal Palace. STRUGGLING
Martial v Mourinho: Why this expected Man Utd split can't be allowed to happenTribal Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has won a crucial transfer battleManchester Evening News
Papers: Jose Mourinho approves Anthony Martial's potential move to JuventusSkySports
Express.co.uk –talkSPORT.com –Daily Star –Mirror.co.uk
all 209 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.