 Mooi River: 'economic sabotage' - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mooi River: ‘economic sabotage’ – Independent Online

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Mooi River: 'economic sabotage'
Independent Online
Durban – Leading economists have warned that the looting and burning of 23 trucks at the Mooi River toll plaza, on Sunday night, was economic sabotage, that could impact on South Africa's ability to trade locally and inter- nationally. Damage to

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.