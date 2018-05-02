More Details About Avicii’s Troubled Final Days Emerge — Nigeria Today

More Details About Avicii’s Troubled Final Days Emerge

Avicii’s death may have come as a shock to the rest of the world, but to his family it just confirmed their worst fears.

It’s become clear that the music superstar took his own life, with a series of statements from his family alluding to his battles with depression, but now we can see just how worried those closest to him really were in his final days.

He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on April 20, with this info below coming via PEOPLE:

“Avicii’s family spoke to him on the phone earlier that week and got very worried about his mental state,” a source tells PEOPLE. “His brother flew to Oman to bring him home and arrived only a couple of hours too late.” TMZ reported on Tuesday that Avicii died by a self-inflicted wound using a shard of glass. His family previously released a statement on Thursday implying the star died from suicide.

In case you missed that statement, here’s some of what his family had to say via NewsAU:

The statement, translated from Swedish, read: “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. “When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music. “He truly battled thoughts about meaning, life, happiness. “Now, he could not go on any more. He wanted peace. “Tim was not made for the machinery he ended up in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans, but shunned the spotlight,” the statement read.

Avicii’s skills made him a fortune, estimated by some to be around $109 million, and it appears that he knew he couldn’t take it all with him.

Here’s GC:

In 2012, he went on a 27-date tour called “ House for Hunger ” around America — and donated his entire income from the tour to the US charity Feeding America, according to the New York Post . Following the tour, Avicii also then donated a further $1 million to the charity. Just a year later, in 2013, Bergling reportedly gave another million euros to the Swedish aid organization [sic] Radiojälpen, in support of its “hunger aid” campaign to reduce malnutrition.

Another musician taken far too soon, and another illustration of just how intense the glare of fame can be.

If you’re feeling depressed, just know that help is out there – you can find a number of support hotlines to call here.

