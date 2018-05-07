 More than 2m Africans to benefit from cholera vaccine- WHO — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

More than 2m Africans to benefit from cholera vaccine- WHO

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday it had launched campaign in Africa for more than two million people in five countries to have access to Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV). The vaccines, funded by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, were sourced from the global stockpile and are being used to carry out five major campaigns in Zambia, Uganda, Malawi, South Sudan and Nigeria. The OCV is recommended to be given in two doses.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.