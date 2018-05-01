Morocco Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Iran - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Morocco Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Iran – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Morocco Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Iran
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Morocco has cut diplomatic ties with Iran over its alleged involvement in the delivery of weapons from its Lebanese ally Hezbollah to the Polisario Front, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said Tuesday. Bourita said “a first shipment of weapons was …
UPDATED: Morocco cuts diplomatic ties with Iran
Morocco cuts ties with Iran over Hezbollah arms transfer to the Polisario Front
Morocco cuts tie with Iran over support for rebels
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!