Most adorable photos of Bukola Adeeyo’s baby daughter — Nigeria Today

Most adorable photos of Bukola Adeeyo’s baby daughter

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Bukola Adeeyo is a Nollywood actress mainly appearing in Yoruba movies.

The light skinned actress is a single mother, welcoming her daughter last year.

Top actor Odunlade Adekola was rumored to be the father, but the actress has since dispelled such rumors.

Bukola regularly post photos of her bundle of joy on her social media page.

Today, we bring you the most adorable photos of the little princess:

The post Most adorable photos of Bukola Adeeyo’s baby daughter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

