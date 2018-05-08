Most excellent! Bill and Ted to ‘Face the Music’ as sequel begins pre-production — Nigeria Today

Most excellent! Bill and Ted to ‘Face the Music’ as sequel begins pre-production

The third installment of the Bill and Ted franchise will be titled Bill and Ted Face the Music, according to the film’s cast and creative team, and it’s officially in pre-production.

The post Most excellent! Bill and Ted to ‘Face the Music’ as sequel begins pre-production appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

