Mourinho positive on Ferguson — Nigeria Today

Mourinho positive on Ferguson

TheSun.uk

Jose Mourinho is “confident” Sir Alex Ferguson will make a full recovery from the brain haemorrhage he suffered on Saturday.

The legendary Manchester United boss had emergency surgery at the weekend and remains in intensive care.

But as The Sun revealed today the 76-year Scot had stunned family members after coming around from surgery, by asking how his son Darren’s team Doncaster had done.

He also joked about flying to Kiev for the Champions League Final.

Mourinho said: “We are positive, we are very, very positive.

Mourinho said the situation that has affected everyone at United would not have a negative effect on their preparations for tomorrow night’s game at West Ham.

He said: “No, I can only think that if there is any relation it is a positive relation.”

The Portuguese also revealed Romelu Lukaku would be out of the Red Devils’ last two league games against West Ham on Thursday and Watford on Sunday, with a view to making the FA Cup final.

Michael Carrick will start the match against Watford at Old Trafford in his final game for the club

Marouane Fellaini will also be unavailable for the trip to the London Stadium with a muscular injury.

He also confirmed Michael Carick will START United’s last game of the season against the Hornets at Old Trafford.

Mourinho added: “Our captain will start the match against Watford, in front of our fans.

“The club has had a great man for many, many years playing football and now his body says ‘it’s enough.’

“The club and myself, we want to keep the man. I think Michael can be very positive for us.”

The post Mourinho positive on Ferguson appeared first on The Sun News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

