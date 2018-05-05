 Mourinho rejects Fellaini contract claims — Nigeria Today
Mourinho rejects Fellaini contract claims

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Jose Mourinho is still hoping to see Marouane Fellaini sign fresh terms at Manchester United, but has rejected claims that the club have ignored an expiring deal.
With the Belgium international set to hit free agency this summer, a late scramble has been sparked at Old Trafford in an effort to get him tied down.
And United boss Mourinho has moved to dismiss suggestions that the Red Devils allowed the midfielder’s contract to run down, despite calls from the player for talks to be held.

