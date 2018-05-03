 Mozambique rebel leader Dhlakama dead: party sources - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
Mozambique rebel leader Dhlakama dead: party sources

Times LIVE

Mozambique rebel leader Dhlakama dead: party sources
Mozambique's veteran rebel leader Afonso Dhlakama, who mixed guerilla warfare with opposition politics, has died aged 65, party sources said Thursday. Several sources in Dhlakama's Renamo party told AFP that Dhlakama passed away after an unconfirmed
Mozambique veteran rebel leader Afonso Dhlakama dead: party sourcesThe New Indian Express

all 4 news articles »

 

