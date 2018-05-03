Mozambique rebel leader Dhlakama dead: party sources - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Mozambique rebel leader Dhlakama dead: party sources – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Mozambique rebel leader Dhlakama dead: party sources
Times LIVE
Mozambique's veteran rebel leader Afonso Dhlakama, who mixed guerilla warfare with opposition politics, has died aged 65, party sources said Thursday. Several sources in Dhlakama's Renamo party told AFP that Dhlakama passed away after an unconfirmed …
Mozambique veteran rebel leader Afonso Dhlakama dead: party sources
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!