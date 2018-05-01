 MP drafting bill to make it mandatory for state to issue titles to public land - The Standard — Nigeria Today
MP drafting bill to make it mandatory for state to issue titles to public land – The Standard

Posted on May 1, 2018


The Standard

MP drafting bill to make it mandatory for state to issue titles to public land
An MP is drafting a bill which, if enacted, will make it mandatory for the Government to issue title deeds to all public institutions. Ruiru MP Ng'ang'a King'ara said the bill would force the Government to issue title deeds to schools, hospitals
