MProbity launches performance, communication software — Nigeria Today

MProbity launches performance, communication software

The technology space is about to witness a shift in workplace intelligence and organisational management with the launch of GEPPP. During a press conference, the Chief Executive Officer of MProbity, Martins Egbe, unveiled the GEPPP technology and how the software is going to change the workplace performance and communication management.

“GEPPP, which is an acronym for Global Exceeding Performance Potential Probation, is a workplace performance and communication management technology that connects every hierarchy of workforce and intelligently reveals possibilities.

“Our technology is better than others out there because it is very simplified and you do not have to spend extra money hiring programmers. We help companies manage their valuable time and focus on their businesses while we do the dirty work for them,” he stated.

GEPPP is a reinvention of the African workplace, created to plug organisations into the expanding era of super-efficiencies that deliver super-results through super-engagement of people for super-pursuits of corporate goals.

Egbe also stated that GEPPP is for all types of organizations in Nigeria, Africa, and the rest of the world. These include; businesses, NGOs, clubs, government agencies and nstitutionsc.

These are just some of the benefits of using the GEPP software.“So far, over 20 companies are already on it. We should have launched with the old model a long time ago but I have to be sure whatever I am putting out there is better than whatever Mark Zuckerburg or other popular programmers has done, because they are not better me.”GEPPP is positioning to be the number one workplace performance and communication management software in Africa. You can get it on www.gepppsystem.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

