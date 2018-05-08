 MPs say Sibanye-Stillwater must face full wrath of the law if negligence caused deaths - Business Day — Nigeria Today
MPs say Sibanye-Stillwater must face full wrath of the law if negligence caused deaths – Business Day

Posted on May 8, 2018


Parliament's select committee on land and mineral resources has called for harsher consequences for mining companies that neglect workers' health and safety. The committee said Sibanye-Stillwater should face the wrath of the law if it is found to have
