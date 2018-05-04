Mr. & Mrs Imo Pageant: FUTA Graduate, Joy Emerges Miss Imo State Queen 2018 [Photos] — Nigeria Today

Chai! Onye si Igbo ari ya ma, ya gama mba ja noro.. Igbo amaka. Imo State amaka. Just imagine the beauty in this wonderful Eastern State called Imo State, home of the warriors.

Imo State Nigeria Pageant 2018 was arguably a huge Success as history was Made. This year’s edition of the Pageant broke the Jinx in the history of National pageants. It was an Evening of Panache, Inspiration, Creativity and Greatness were Celebrated. A graduate of Federal University of Technology, Azure, FUTA – Chinonye Joy Olebu emerged Miss Imo State Queen Nigeria 2018 while Mr Isiala Mbano was decorated as Mr Imo State Nigeria.

Others winners who emerged winner at the colourful event held at All Seasons Hotel, Owerri are as follows :

Miss Ohaji Egbema – Imo State Queen International 2018

Miss Ikeduru – Miss Imo State Queen Diaspora 2018

Mr Mbaitoli – Mr Imo State Intl 2018

Mr Ihitte Uboma – Mr Imo State Diaspora 2018

While giving the vote of thanks, the pageant manager Val Peterson had this to say:

“My Strong appreciation goes to All Seasons Hotel, G-Power Limited, Lebold Studios, Sammielle Couture, Mr Wedge Restaurants, Nala EkenUMBO and a host of other sponsors for believing and supporting our vision. I also wish to express my profound gratitude to NTA, STV, Vanguard Nigeria, House of Fame Africa, Nigeria News Point, Alex Reports, Amity Global Networks, Frankiejpeters blog, Guru’s Era, Determinant Blog, GreenBrain, Michael Naku blog and so many other media partners too numerous to mention.

To the hard working and dedicated team members, you’re all the best. Thank you for making this dream a reality. This is a team I would never regret working with again. To the project director, Mr Chris Amakor, you’re a man of substance and integrity. Keep your head high as we get set to wow! them again at the Coronation.

And Finally, to all our Distinguished Guest, Dignitaries, Company’s Reps, Artists, Celebrities, Fans, Well wishers and ofcourse Enemies and Back Biters who have taken time out of their busy schedule to honour our invitation, may God Honour you in a grand style “

Chinonye Joy Olebu, Miss Imo State Queen Nigeria 2018