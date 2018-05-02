Mubi Bombing: FG directs security to protect worship centers, markets — Nigeria Today

Mubi Bombing: FG directs security to protect worship centers, markets

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—-VICE President, Yemi Osinbajo, has directed security agencies to step up security in Mubi, Adamawa State and its environ, especially public places like worship centers and markets.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande in Abuja.

Osinbajo who described the May 1, 2018, suicide bomb attacks in a mosque and market in Mubi as tragic said desecration of a place of worship by criminals was condemnable.

He expressed condolences to the victims and their families, and to the government and people of Adamawa State.

The Vice President said he was in touch with the Adamawa State Governor, Bindow Jibrilla, and had also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure the speedy and adequate provision of medical supplies and relief materials to the victims.

He expressed the gratitude of the federal government to the rescue workers and medical personnel who attended to the victims.

Osinbajo said security agencies were working hard to apprehend the criminals behind the dastardly act so as to bring them to justice.

The post Mubi Bombing: FG directs security to protect worship centers, markets appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

