 Mubi: How suicide bombers killed many in mosque attacks – Police — Nigeria Today
Mubi: How suicide bombers killed many in mosque attacks – Police

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Adamawa Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdullahi Yerim, has confirmed that two male suicide bombers were involved in Tuesday’s twin bomb attacks in Mubi town. Yerima, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the first blast was in a mosque around the second hand clothes market during afternoon prayer, while the second was […]

