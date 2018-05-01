Mubi: How suicide bombers killed many in mosque attacks – Police — Nigeria Today

Mubi: How suicide bombers killed many in mosque attacks – Police
Adamawa Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdullahi Yerim, has confirmed that two male suicide bombers were involved in Tuesday’s twin bomb attacks in Mubi town. Yerima, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the first blast was in a mosque around the second hand clothes market during afternoon prayer, while the second was […]
Mubi: How suicide bombers killed many in mosque attacks – Police
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!