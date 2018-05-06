Mubi suicide bomb: We’ve identified our mistakes - Emir — Nigeria Today

Mubi suicide bomb: We’ve identified our mistakes – Emir

The Emir of Mubi in Adamawa, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmadu has said that the Emirate Council and security agencies have identified the loopholes in security that that led to the recent suicide bomb blast in the town.

The Emir, who disclosed this on Sunday when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai in his Palace, said steps had been taken to plug the loopholes.

More than 20 people died in the incident, while over 50 others sustained injuries in the twin bomb blasts at different locations in Mubi on May 1.

The traditional ruler described the incident as unfortunate and assured that it would not happen again.

He said: “After the unfortunate suicide bomb blast, immediately I summon all my council chiefs and the local government chairman.

“I assure you things will change as we have already identified the loopholes and we shall address them.”

Earlier, Buratai noted that security situation had improved in the town compared to three years ago, even though there were still pockets of suicide attacks.

He said: “This is the time we should reflect on what went wrong and ensure it does not happen again.”

He urged the residents to be vigilant and work closely with security agencies.

The army chief said: “The situation requires vigilance. Suicide bombers disguise in different ways. People can identify them by the abnormal way they dress.

“Therefore, people should be vigilant. Because of improvement in security situation people have relaxed, but it is now they should reflect on their past mistakes.

“There should be continued relationship with security agencies and provision of necessary information.”

He assured that security agencies would continue to ensure that suicide bombers do not have access to the community, but added that when they do, they would be apprehended before they cause havoc.

He also stressed that synergy between the military and traditional institution was vital in ensuring adequate security in the community.

