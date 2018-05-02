MultiChoice Enjoins African Media Practitioners To Leverage On Technology — Nigeria Today

MultiChoice Enjoins African Media Practitioners To Leverage On Technology
Advancement in technology presents both opportunities and challenges for all especially African media practitioners who must harness its vast potentials, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice, Yolisa Phahle has said. Speaking at the ongoing Digital Dialogue Conference in Dubai, Phahle urged African media practitioners to respond to the uncertainties of what the digital future means […]
The post MultiChoice Enjoins African Media Practitioners To Leverage On Technology appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!