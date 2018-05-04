 Murunga wary of Sarries threat - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Murunga wary of Sarries threat – The Standard

Posted on May 4, 2018


The Standard

Murunga wary of Sarries threat
The Standard
Homeboyz RFC coach Paul Murunga is looking forward to a 'difficult' Enterprise Cup final match against Impala RFC, at the RFUEA Grounds, today (4pm). Both teams pulled off upset wins against favourites last weekend to reach the final. The Deejays

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

