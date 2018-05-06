Musa is not playing well, says CSKA coach — Nigeria Today

Musa is not playing well, says CSKA coach

CSKA coach Viktor Goncharenko has told Ahmed Musa to up his game as he is not playing to his potentials.

Musa has started all 14 of CSKA’s matches since returning to the Russian capital on loan from Leicester City and has enjoyed a recent spell of good form, netting three goals and setting up two more in his last four games.

“There will be no praise for Musa,” Goncharenko said.

“In my opinion, for the time being he does not fully use his strong qualities. I’m not trying to press on him again, he knows that he can play better. Musa, has to make more progress.

“Considering that we have a small squad, my main task as a coach is to pull out of the players everything they can do for the team.”

Musa had a public row with Goncharenko last month when, after being substituted, he refused to shake the manager’s hand, walking straight past him.

Goncharenko then approached Musa and reportedly told him he “would sit on the bench forever”.

The post Musa is not playing well, says CSKA coach appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

