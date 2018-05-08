MUSIC: 6teen – Dino Melaye — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: 6teen – Dino Melaye

Ghetto Life Records presents her multi-talented duo singers/ songwriters 6TEEN (Swankykesh & Young OG) on their latest effort titled Dino Melaye.

The new record was produced by Callieboy.

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/8vl2j7dqda/6teen_-_Dino.mp3

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

