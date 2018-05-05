 MUSIC: Adewale – Magba — Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Adewale – Magba

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Music

Can you have an average artist on a hot beat and have a hit? arguably the answer is yes, but a hot artist and a hot beat definitely create a masterpiece.

The combination of an impeccable wordsmith “Adewale” and the young irrevocable beat legend “Young John” is fire.

Feel the heat!

 

