MUSIC: AJ Styles – Orente — Nigeria Today

AJ Styles is a Nigerian international Mc based in Toronto Canada who started making waves in the afrobeat scene after the release of his debut single (Shakara) featuring Brym.

After a brief hiatus, here he returns with yet another mind blowing tune titled ORENTE which will definately disturb the radios, tv stations and online hubs all over africa.

Orente is a love song he wrote two years ago for his ex-girlfriend.

