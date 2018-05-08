MUSIC: AJ Styles – Orente — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: AJ Styles – Orente
AJ Styles is a Nigerian international Mc based in Toronto Canada who started making waves in the afrobeat scene after the release of his debut single (Shakara) featuring Brym.
After a brief hiatus, here he returns with yet another mind blowing tune titled ORENTE which will definately disturb the radios, tv stations and online hubs all over africa.
Orente is a love song he wrote two years ago for his ex-girlfriend.
