Music artistes take over National Stadium for talent hunt - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Music artistes take over National Stadium for talent hunt – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Music artistes take over National Stadium for talent hunt
The Nation Newspaper
The National Stadium in Lagos that has been a ghost town for donkey years due to lack of activities is about to come alive as front-line music ace from Fuji and Juju genres including Adewale Ayuba, Adekunle Gold, Taye Currency, Saheed Osupa and Sir …
Ariya Repete: Artistes warm up for Lagos Semi-Final
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!