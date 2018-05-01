MUSIC: Dot Williz – Love Ma Life - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Dot Williz – Love Ma Life – 360Nobs.com



360Nobs.com MUSIC: Dot Williz – Love Ma Life

360Nobs.com

Fast rising Nigerian artiste, Dot williz is no doubt a talented Rapper, singer and songwriter. In the year, 2015, He did a cover to Vector's king Kong and went further to show his brutality as he killed Ycee's omo Alhaj instrumental with a song titled …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

