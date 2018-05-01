MUSIC: Dot Williz – Love Ma Life — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Dot Williz – Love Ma Life

Fast rising Nigerian artiste, Dot williz is no doubt a talented Rapper, singer and songwriter. In the year, 2015, He did a cover to Vector’s king Kong and went further to show his brutality as he killed Ycee’s omo Alhaj instrumental with a song titled ‘niggu’. He also jumped on masterkraft’s beat to record a song for the kingsofsounds competition in the year 2017 with an inspiration gotten from the popular movie ‘wedding party’

He’s here with a new banger titled “Love Ma Life”.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Dot-Williz_Love_Ma_Life-.mp3

