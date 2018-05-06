MUSIC: Formidable – Wizard of Words — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Formidable – Wizard of Words

The New Rising Rasta/Rapstar, ‘Formidable’ born August 29th is an independent music act whose Love, Life and Passion is all about Music.

He is the CEO of Sky Bound media and here is one of his dope works titled ‘Wizard of Words’. Follow on his social media handles:- Twitter: @iamformidable, Instagram: @Skyboi_Formidable, Facebook: Peter Formidable IBK.

Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Formidable-Wizard-of-Words.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

