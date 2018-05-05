MUSIC: Haaj Silver ft. 9ice – Aye O Le (Remix) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Haaj Silver ft. 9ice – Aye O Le (Remix)

The young talented Afro pop singer Ajani Hazan popularly known as (Haaj Silver) has been working very hard since he dropped his very first single Pretty Girl till date… And very early in the month of march 2018 he dropped another hit track (Aye O Le) making it his 6th sensational track…

Haaj Silver did a great job recording a very perfect special song titled (Aye O Le) advising the public positively and motivating the youths with his mind touching lyrics and as a result of this Aye O Le has been getting lot of attention ever since Haaj Silver dropped this track.(massive and constant air play from radio stations, lot of write ups from various newspapers in Nigeria.) And this has made the young afro pop singer (HAAJ SILVER) to feature 9ice on the remix of Aye O Le



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Haaj-Silver-ft-9ice-Aye-O-le-Remix.mp3

