 MUSIC: Hybreed – Somebody Said — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Hybreed – Somebody Said

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Hybreed sounds High with a motivational themed song which he titled “Somebody Said”. Somebody Said Serves as another song entry release among Hybreed’s new music releases.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Listen to “Somebody Said” and share your thoughts.

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Hybreed – Somebody Said appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.