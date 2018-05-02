MUSIC: JAHBAR – On A Low — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: JAHBAR – On A Low

MeSEAN ENT. Alongside 27thSTREETent COMPANY present the new street king

OLAWALE JABAR aka JahBar who hails from the City of Bariga Lagos, his versatile in his kind on Rap delivery, Uniquely different with his Indigenous Rap Style. Here is his First debut Single ON A LOW which was recorded in Lagos, produced, M&M by DaveMix Enjoy and feel free to share.

IG & TWITTER @officialjahbar

27thSTREETent Company MGT

08033368853

IG & TWITTER @27thstreetentcompany

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/JahBar-ON-A-LOW.mp3

