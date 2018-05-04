 MUSIC: Kelvin G. Ivory – Oyoko — Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Kelvin G. Ivory – Oyoko

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Heart of Love Entertainment presents multifaceted Nigerian Hungarian based based Afro-pop singing sensation – Ikubese Kevin John popularly known as Kelvin G. Ivory with much awaited Mr Lush produced single titled “OYOKO”, after the successful release of his previously released of “Balance” produced by B Master.

The unrivaled singer – Kelvin G. Ivory came through with a unique style on this next rated single “Oyoko”, produced, mixed and mastered by Mr Lush, which promises to rock airwaves across the globe. Listen, enjoy and share your thoughts below.

