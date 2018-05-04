MUSIC: Kelvin G. Ivory – Oyoko — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Kelvin G. Ivory – Oyoko

Heart of Love Entertainment presents multifaceted Nigerian Hungarian based based Afro-pop singing sensation – Ikubese Kevin John popularly known as Kelvin G. Ivory with much awaited Mr Lush produced single titled “OYOKO”, after the successful release of his previously released of “Balance” produced by B Master.

The unrivaled singer – Kelvin G. Ivory came through with a unique style on this next rated single “Oyoko”, produced, mixed and mastered by Mr Lush, which promises to rock airwaves across the globe. Listen, enjoy and share your thoughts below.

Get Connected with Kelvin G. Ivory on Twitter @kevinG67649543.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/KelvinG.Ivory-OyokoProd-By-Mr-Lush.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Kelvin G. Ivory – Oyoko appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

