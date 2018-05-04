 MUSIC: Magnito – My Boo (Prod. WizzyPro) — Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Magnito – My Boo (Prod. WizzyPro)

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Music, News

Off the FreshOut 01 EP, this is the love song you need on your playlist.

Magnito has shown he is ready to give fans the best of music, with the release of the FreshOut 01 EP.

Check out and enjoy “My Boo” by Magnito; a song that’s surely worth your time.


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

