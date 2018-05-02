 MUSIC: New Future – No One Ft. Cj Cent — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MUSIC: New Future – No One Ft. Cj Cent

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Obioma moses amanzere aka new future is the c.e.o of up- j music ,he is a talented raper/singer and currently signed to U.S.A based label :dollar wallet music group int.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

New future came trough with his first single under dollar wallet music and it’s titled No One ft the Indian based fast rising raper CJ CENT ,produced by frenzy.

Download & enjoy!


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: New Future – No One Ft. Cj Cent appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.