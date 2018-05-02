MUSIC: New Future – No One Ft. Cj Cent — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: New Future – No One Ft. Cj Cent

Obioma moses amanzere aka new future is the c.e.o of up- j music ,he is a talented raper/singer and currently signed to U.S.A based label :dollar wallet music group int.

New future came trough with his first single under dollar wallet music and it’s titled No One ft the Indian based fast rising raper CJ CENT ,produced by frenzy.

Download & enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/New_Future_Ft._CJcent_-_No_One.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

