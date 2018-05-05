 MUSIC: Oliks Omoba – Seju — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Oliks Omoba – Seju

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

After the successful video shoot of his trending single KILONSO which the audio is currently making waves in some part of the country.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

OLIKS OMOBA decided to follow up the trend by coming out with this new ShakuShaku sound titled #SEJU as Produced by TBlade, Mix/Mastered by GoodMusic the engineer behind most of MAGNITO’S songs. #SEJU is another ShakuShaku song to take over the street.


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Oliks Omoba – Seju appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.