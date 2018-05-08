MUSIC: Oluwazhyno – Ishana — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Oluwazhyno – Ishana

Yusuf Orelope popularly known by his stage name as Oluwazhyno dishes out a fresh out to get your feet dancing nonstop. This hit is unequivocally going to be one of the best hits for the year that will cling on everyone’s lips and minds. He called this hit Ishana (meaning turn up as a big spender).

The Kwara State represented; aka “Mr. Packaging” crooner says Ishana is going to turn his fans to rich spenders. “SARZ on the beat” produced it.

Note, however, that Oluwazhyno has been up and doing in the industry since 2010. He has worked with celebs like 2face Idibia, Sound Sultan, Kelly Handsome, Rocksteady, Henry Knight and more…

The “BME – Busy Mind Entertainment” assigned Artiste is really ready to shower his fans with much great songs this year. Download, share and enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Oluwazhyno-Ishana.mp3

