MUSIC: Paul Zues – Formula — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Paul Zues – Formula

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

After been mistaken to be Mr. Eazi on a Rhatti featured single titled “Love”, Paul Zues debuts with his brand new official single titled “Formula”, produced by the usual suspect Mr. Marz. This is a must add to your music playlist.

