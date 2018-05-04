MUSIC: Paul Zues – Formula — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Paul Zues – Formula

After been mistaken to be Mr. Eazi on a Rhatti featured single titled “Love”, Paul Zues debuts with his brand new official single titled “Formula”, produced by the usual suspect Mr. Marz. This is a must add to your music playlist.

Download & Listen below.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Paul-Zues-4mula-Prod.Mr-Marz.mp3

